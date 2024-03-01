Wisconsin hosts No. 13 Illinois following Shannon’s 29-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-10, 10-7 Big Ten) Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (21-7, 12-5 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-10, 10-7 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Illinois faces the Wisconsin Badgers after Terrence Shannon Jr. scored 29 points in Illinois’ 105-97 win against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Badgers are 13-2 in home games. Wisconsin has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fighting Illini are 12-5 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 41.9 rebounds per game led by Quincy Guerrier averaging 6.8.

Wisconsin’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Illinois allows. Illinois has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.8% shooting opponents of Wisconsin have averaged.

The Badgers and Fighting Illini match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is shooting 43.5% and averaging 16.2 points for the Badgers. Max Klesmit is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Marcus Domask is averaging 15.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Shannon is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 88.6 points, 39.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.