Wisconsin and James Madison square off in first round of NCAA Tournament

James Madison Dukes (31-3, 19-3 Sun Belt) vs. Wisconsin Badgers (22-13, 14-10 Big Ten)

New York; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -5.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Wisconsin squares off against James Madison in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Badgers are 14-10 against Big Ten opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Wisconsin scores 75.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.2 points per game.

The Dukes are 19-3 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wisconsin makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than James Madison has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). James Madison scores 14.5 more points per game (84.4) than Wisconsin allows to opponents (69.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Storr is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Badgers. Steven Crowl is averaging 11.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 82.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

