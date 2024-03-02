Winthrop hosts Stieber and Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-13, 8-7 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-15, 10-5 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (17-13, 8-7 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -4.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the Winthrop Eagles after Lucas Stieber scored 20 points in Gardner-Webb’s 72-69 win over the Longwood Lancers.

The Eagles have gone 8-4 at home. Winthrop is fourth in the Big South in rebounding averaging 35.6 rebounds. Kelton Talford leads the Eagles with 5.5 boards.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 10-5 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is fifth in the Big South scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Robinson averaging 7.5.

Winthrop averages 78.5 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 73.6 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Winthrop have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kasen Harrison is averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Eagles. Talford is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

Robinson is scoring 13.2 points per game with 6.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. DQ Nicholas is averaging 15 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Runnin’ Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 75.0 points, 37.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

