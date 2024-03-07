Winthrop Eagles and Longwood Lancers square off in Big South Tournament

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (17-14, 8-8 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m.…

Longwood Lancers (18-13, 6-10 Big South) vs. Winthrop Eagles (17-14, 8-8 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Friday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop and Longwood square off in the Big South Tournament.

The Eagles’ record in Big South play is 8-8, and their record is 9-6 in non-conference games. Winthrop has an 8-10 record against teams above .500.

The Lancers’ record in Big South action is 6-10. Longwood is fourth in the Big South scoring 75.3 points per game and is shooting 45.4%.

Winthrop makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). Longwood averages 75.3 points per game, 3.8 more than the 71.5 Winthrop gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelton Talford is averaging 14.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Eagles.

Michael Christmas is averaging 11.5 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Lancers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Lancers: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

