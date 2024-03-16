Wilson’s 29, Talbot’s game-winner lift UT Arlington past Tarleton State, 87-84 in WAC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandyn Talbot hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to lift third-seeded UT Arlington to an…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brandyn Talbot hit a 3-pointer with five seconds left to lift third-seeded UT Arlington to an 87-84 victory over second-seeded Tarleton State in a Western Athletic Conference semifinal Friday night.

The Mavericks (20-13) advance to face top-seeded Grand Canyon in Saturday’s conference championship game.

Shemar Wilson led UT Arlington with 29 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. Phillip Russell added 18 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line while he also had 10 assists. DaJuan Gordon had 16 points and went 7 of 11 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). It was the sixth straight victory for the Mavericks.

Devon Barnes led the way for the Texans (23-9) with 24 points. Jakorie Smith added 23 points for Tarleton State. Traivar Jackson had 12 points and two blocks.

Wilson led UT Arlington with 14 points in the second half. UT Arlington outscored Tarleton State by five points over the final half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.