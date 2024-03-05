Wilson and Toledo host Miami (OH)

Toledo Rockets (18-11, 12-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 MAC) Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Toledo Rockets (18-11, 12-4 MAC) at Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-14, 9-7 MAC)

Oxford, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits the Miami (OH) RedHawks after Sonny Wilson scored 20 points in Toledo’s 85-79 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The RedHawks are 9-4 in home games. Miami (OH) is eighth in the MAC scoring 71.5 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Rockets have gone 12-4 against MAC opponents. Toledo scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Miami (OH)’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Miami (OH) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darweshi Hunter averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the RedHawks, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

Dante Maddox Jr. averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Tyler Cochran is averaging 16.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Toledo.

LAST 10 GAMES: RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 82.3 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

