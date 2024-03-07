Williamson scores 23 as Bucknell knocks off American 80-57 in Patriot League Tournament

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Williamson had 23 points in fifth-seeded Bucknell’s 80-57 win against fourth-seeded American on Thursday night in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Williamson had 23 points in fifth-seeded Bucknell’s 80-57 win against fourth-seeded American on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Williamson also had 10 rebounds for the Bison (14-18), who play at top-seeded Colgate in the semifinals on Sunday. Jack Forrest scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Elvin Edmonds IV had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Lorenzo Donadio led the way for the Eagles (16-15, 0-1) with 16 points and six rebounds. American also got 13 points and two blocks from Matt Rogers. Geoff Sprouse also had nine points.

