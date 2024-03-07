Live Radio
Williamson scores 23 as Bucknell knocks off American 80-57 in Patriot League Tournament

The Associated Press

March 7, 2024, 10:06 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Noah Williamson had 23 points in fifth-seeded Bucknell’s 80-57 win against fourth-seeded American on Thursday night in the Patriot League Tournament.

Williamson also had 10 rebounds for the Bison (14-18), who play at top-seeded Colgate in the semifinals on Sunday. Jack Forrest scored 16 points and added seven rebounds. Elvin Edmonds IV had 13 points and shot 5 of 9 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Lorenzo Donadio led the way for the Eagles (16-15, 0-1) with 16 points and six rebounds. American also got 13 points and two blocks from Matt Rogers. Geoff Sprouse also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

