Williams leads Tulsa against No. 24 South Florida after 21-point game

South Florida Bulls (23-5, 16-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-14, 6-11 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Florida Bulls (23-5, 16-1 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (15-14, 6-11 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa hosts No. 24 South Florida after Cobe Williams scored 21 points in Tulsa’s 72-67 win against the Temple Owls.

The Golden Hurricane are 13-4 on their home court. Tulsa is 6-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bulls are 16-1 in conference play. South Florida is fourth in the AAC allowing 68.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Tulsa makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). South Florida averages 75.6 points per game, 1.9 more than the 73.7 Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jared Garcia is averaging 9.5 points and six rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chris Youngblood is scoring 15.5 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Bulls: 10-0, averaging 73.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.