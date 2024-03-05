Williams and the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions host conference foe Northwestern State

Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Northwestern State Demons (9-21, 7-10 Southland) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (11-19, 5-12 Southland)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southland foes Texas A&M-Commerce and Northwestern State face off on Wednesday.

The Lions have gone 7-7 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 6-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Demons are 7-10 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is 8-10 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 42.1% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 45.7% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 70.4 points per game, 4.5 fewer than the 74.9 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonzo Dodd is averaging 6.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Lions. Kalen Williams is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-Commerce.

Cliff Davis is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 13.8 points. Chase Forte is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.