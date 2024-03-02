Wicks leads Incarnate Word against New Orleans after 22-point outing

New Orleans Privateers (8-20, 3-12 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-20, 3-12 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

New Orleans Privateers (8-20, 3-12 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (8-20, 3-12 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -3.5; over/under is 160

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts the New Orleans Privateers after Sky Wicks scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 92-82 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cardinals are 5-6 in home games. Incarnate Word is third in the Southland with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Wicks averaging 5.0.

The Privateers are 3-12 in Southland play.

Incarnate Word’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Incarnate Word allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josiah Hammons averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Wicks is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Privateers: 1-9, averaging 74.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

