Wichita State squares off against Rice in AAC Tournament

Rice Owls (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (13-18, 5-13 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Rice Owls (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (13-18, 5-13 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Shockers -3.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Rice in the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers have gone 5-13 against AAC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Wichita State has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

The Owls are 5-13 against AAC opponents. Rice is ninth in the AAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Max Fiedler averaging 5.5.

Wichita State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 71.7 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 73.1 Wichita State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Rogers is shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 16.5 points. Harlond Beverly is shooting 45.0% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games.

Travis Evee is shooting 41.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Owls. Alem Huseinovic is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.