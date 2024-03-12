Wichita State meets Rice in AAC Tournament

Rice Owls (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (13-18, 5-13 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Rice Owls (11-20, 5-13 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (13-18, 5-13 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and Rice square off in the AAC Tournament.

The Shockers have gone 5-13 against AAC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Wichita State has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Owls are 5-13 in AAC play. Rice is 6-17 against opponents over .500.

Wichita State averages 72.8 points per game, 2.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Rice gives up. Rice averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Wichita State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harlond Beverly is averaging 10.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Shockers. Colby Rogers is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Travis Evee is shooting 33.2% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.5 points. Mekhi Mason is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Owls: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

