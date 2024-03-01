White, UNC Wilmington Seahawks to host Thompson and the Towson Tigers

Towson Tigers (18-12, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-9, 11-6 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Towson Tigers (18-12, 11-6 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (20-9, 11-6 CAA)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes UNC Wilmington and Towson face off on Saturday.

The Seahawks are 9-2 in home games. UNC Wilmington ranks eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.2 rebounds. Trazarien White leads the Seahawks with 7.1 boards.

The Tigers are 11-6 against conference opponents. Towson is the best team in the CAA giving up just 63.9 points per game while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Towson allows. Towson averages 68.1 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 71.4 UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: White is averaging 19.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. KJ Jenkins is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Dylan Williamson is averaging 9.8 points for the Tigers. Christian May is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 6-4, averaging 78.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 39.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

