Western Michigan hosts conference rival Akron

Akron Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-19, 8-9 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Akron Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-19, 8-9 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seth Hubbard and Western Michigan host Enrique Freeman and Akron in MAC action.

The Broncos are 6-7 in home games. Western Michigan averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Zips are 13-4 in conference games. Akron ranks fifth in the MAC with 13.1 assists per game led by Ali Ali averaging 2.5.

Western Michigan averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Akron gives up. Akron averages 74.4 points per game, 0.1 more than the 74.3 Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hubbard is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Broncos. Javaughn Hannah is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Freeman is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 12.7 rebounds for the Zips. Ali is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.