Western Michigan hosts Bowling Green following overtime win

Bowling Green Falcons (17-12, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-18, 8-8 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Bowling Green Falcons (17-12, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-18, 8-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after the Broncos took down the Ball State Cardinals 78-76 in overtime.

The Broncos are 6-6 on their home court. Western Michigan is 4-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game.

The Falcons are 8-8 in MAC play. Bowling Green is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Michigan averages 71.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.5 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 74.1 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 74.4 Western Michigan gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: B. Artis White is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Seth Hubbard is averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Marcus Hill is scoring 20.7 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Falcons. Rashaun Agee is averaging 14.9 points and 10.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

