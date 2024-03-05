Western Michigan hosts Bowling Green following overtime win against Ball State

Bowling Green Falcons (17-12, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-18, 8-8 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Bowling Green Falcons (17-12, 8-8 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-18, 8-8 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Falcons -1; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Bowling Green Falcons after the Broncos took down the Ball State Cardinals 78-76 in overtime.

The Broncos have gone 6-6 at home. Western Michigan has a 3-14 record against teams over .500.

The Falcons are 8-8 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green averages 74.1 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Western Michigan averages 71.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 71.5 Bowling Green gives up. Bowling Green averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Western Michigan allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: B. Artis White is averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Javaughn Hannah is averaging 10.7 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 36.1% over the past 10 games for Western Michigan.

Rashaun Agee is averaging 13.3 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Falcons. Marcus Hill is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 65.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 68.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

