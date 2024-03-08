Western Michigan and Akron face off in conference matchup

Akron Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-19, 8-9 MAC) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Akron Zips (21-9, 13-4 MAC) at Western Michigan Broncos (11-19, 8-9 MAC)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Western Michigan in MAC action Friday.

The Broncos have gone 6-7 in home games. Western Michigan allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Zips have gone 13-4 against MAC opponents. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Enrique Freeman averaging 9.1.

Western Michigan is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 42.8% Akron allows to opponents. Akron has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.3% shooting opponents of Western Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Hubbard is shooting 37.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Broncos. Javaughn Hannah is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Freeman is averaging 18.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Zips. Sammy Hunter is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Zips: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 38.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

