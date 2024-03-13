Western Kentucky plays in CUSA Tournament against the New Mexico State

New Mexico State Aggies (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-11, 8-8 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-11, 8-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky and New Mexico State meet in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers’ record in CUSA games is 8-8, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 4.9.

The Aggies are 7-9 in CUSA play. New Mexico State allows 71.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.3 points per game.

Western Kentucky makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). New Mexico State averages 67.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Western Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

