Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and New Mexico State Aggies play in CUSA Tournament

New Mexico State Aggies (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-11, 8-8 CUSA) Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT…

New Mexico State Aggies (13-18, 7-9 CUSA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (19-11, 8-8 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -7.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky faces New Mexico State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers’ record in CUSA games is 8-8, and their record is 11-3 against non-conference opponents. Western Kentucky leads the CUSA with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Newman averaging 4.9.

The Aggies are 7-9 in CUSA play. New Mexico State is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Western Kentucky averages 80.2 points, 8.3 more per game than the 71.9 New Mexico State gives up. New Mexico State averages 67.6 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 75.0 Western Kentucky gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Babacar Faye is averaging 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Hilltoppers. Don McHenry is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 79.6 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Aggies: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.