Western Illinois hosts SIU-Edwardsville after Minor’s 24-point performance

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-14, 9-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-11, 12-5 OVC) Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-14, 9-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-11, 12-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville visits the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Damarco Minor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-79 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks are 9-5 in home games. Western Illinois is the OVC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 11.2.

The Cougars are 9-8 in OVC play. SIU-Edwardsville ranks fourth in the OVC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Arnas Sakenis averaging 1.5.

Western Illinois’ average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game SIU-Edwardsville allows. SIU-Edwardsville has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Western Illinois have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesiah West is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Ray’Sean Taylor averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Minor is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.