Western Illinois hosts Minor and SIU-Edwardsville

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (16-14, 9-8 OVC) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (19-11, 12-5 OVC)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leathernecks -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: SIU-Edwardsville faces the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Damarco Minor scored 24 points in SIU-Edwardsville’s 84-79 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Leathernecks have gone 9-5 at home. Western Illinois is the OVC leader with 42.1 rebounds per game led by Drew Cisse averaging 11.2.

The Cougars are 9-8 in conference matchups. SIU-Edwardsville is eighth in the OVC with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Minor averaging 6.9.

Western Illinois scores 69.3 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 70.1 SIU-Edwardsville gives up. SIU-Edwardsville scores 6.7 more points per game (72.1) than Western Illinois allows (65.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Myers is averaging 13 points for the Leathernecks. Jesiah West is averaging 11.6 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

Minor is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 66.3 points, 38.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

