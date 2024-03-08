Western Carolina takes on Furman in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (22-9, 11-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Furman Paladins (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (22-9, 11-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina faces Furman in the SoCon Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in SoCon games is 11-7, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Western Carolina is eighth in college basketball with 27.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Vonterius Woolbright averaging 9.8.

The Paladins’ record in SoCon action is 10-8. Furman ranks second in the SoCon with 16.4 assists per game led by JP Pegues averaging 4.9.

Western Carolina is shooting 45.8% from the field this season, the same percentage Furman allows to opponents. Furman has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Woolbright is averaging 21.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Pegues averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Marcus Foster is averaging 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.