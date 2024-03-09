Western Carolina Catamounts and Furman Paladins play in SoCon Tournament

Furman Paladins (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (22-9, 11-7 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Furman Paladins (16-15, 10-8 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (22-9, 11-7 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina squares off against Furman in the SoCon Tournament.

The Catamounts are 11-7 against SoCon opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Western Carolina scores 76.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Paladins are 10-8 in SoCon play. Furman ranks fourth in the SoCon scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Foster averaging 7.4.

Western Carolina averages 76.9 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 75.7 Furman gives up. Furman scores 11.2 more points per game (79.6) than Western Carolina gives up (68.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, while averaging 13.5 points.

JP Pegues is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Paladins, while averaging 18 points and 4.9 assists.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Paladins: 5-5, averaging 76.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

