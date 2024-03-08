West Virginia visits Cincinnati following Edwards’ 36-point outing

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-21, 4-13 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-21, 4-13 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 6-11 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits Cincinnati after Jesse Edwards scored 36 points in West Virginia’s 93-81 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats are 13-5 in home games. Cincinnati ranks third in the Big 12 with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 5.3.

The Mountaineers are 4-13 in conference games. West Virginia is 3-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Cincinnati averages 74.2 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 75.9 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 69.8 points per game, 1.6 more than the 68.2 Cincinnati gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bandaogo is averaging 7.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.