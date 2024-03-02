West Virginia hosts Texas Tech after Battle’s 28-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday,…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-9, 8-7 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (9-19, 4-11 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -2.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia plays the Texas Tech Red Raiders after Raequan Battle scored 28 points in West Virginia’s 94-90 overtime loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-7 in home games. West Virginia is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.0 turnovers per game.

The Red Raiders are 8-7 in Big 12 play. Texas Tech has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

West Virginia averages 69.4 points per game, equal to what Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.6% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Red Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn Slazinski is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Kerr Kriisa is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for West Virginia.

Pop Isaacs is shooting 34.8% and averaging 16.0 points for the Red Raiders. Kerwin Walton is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 70.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Red Raiders: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.