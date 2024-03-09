West Virginia faces Cincinnati following Edwards’ 36-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-21, 4-13 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 6-11 Big 12) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-21, 4-13 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (17-13, 6-11 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -11; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: West Virginia visits Cincinnati after Jesse Edwards scored 36 points in West Virginia’s 93-81 loss to the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Bearcats are 13-5 on their home court. Cincinnati ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Day Day Thomas averaging 3.1.

The Mountaineers are 4-13 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia allows 75.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Cincinnati is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 44.1% West Virginia allows to opponents. West Virginia has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Cincinnati have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dan Skillings Jr. is shooting 40.9% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 36.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 72.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

