Wenzel leads Wyoming against Colorado State after 20-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (13-15, 6-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-9, 8-8 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowboys (13-15, 6-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (20-9, 8-8 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the Colorado State Rams after Brendan Wenzel scored 20 points in Wyoming’s 75-69 overtime loss to the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams are 14-2 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Cowboys have gone 6-9 against MWC opponents. Wyoming is 4-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Colorado State makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Wyoming has allowed to its opponents (45.9%). Wyoming averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Colorado State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 assists for the Rams. Joel Scott is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 17.2 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cowboys. Wenzel is averaging 15 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.