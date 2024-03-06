Wells leads No. 18 Washington State against Washington after 27-point game

Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Washington State faces Washington after Jaylen Wells scored 27 points in Washington State’s 77-65 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars are 15-1 on their home court. Washington State ranks eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.4 assists per game led by Myles Rice averaging 3.8.

The Huskies are 8-11 in conference games. Washington is 7-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

Washington State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Washington scores 13.9 more points per game (81.0) than Washington State allows (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Andrej Jakimovski is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds.

Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 21.3 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

