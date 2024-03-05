Wells leads McNeese against New Orleans after 24-point game

McNeese Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-21, 4-13 Southland) New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-21, 4-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits the New Orleans Privateers after Shahada Wells scored 24 points in McNeese’s 87-69 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers are 7-5 on their home court. New Orleans allows 80.1 points and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

The Cowboys have gone 16-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is 23-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.1 turnovers per game.

New Orleans makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). McNeese has shot at a 48.8% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 47.2% shooting opponents of New Orleans have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers. Tyson Jackson is averaging 10.9 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 53.1% over the past 10 games for New Orleans.

Wells is averaging 17.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.9 steals for the Cowboys. DJ Richards is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.