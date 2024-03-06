Wells and McNeese host New Orleans

McNeese Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-21, 4-13 Southland) New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

McNeese Cowboys (27-3, 16-1 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (9-21, 4-13 Southland)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -18.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese visits New Orleans after Shahada Wells scored 24 points in McNeese’s 87-69 win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Privateers are 7-5 in home games. New Orleans is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cowboys are 16-1 in Southland play.

New Orleans makes 42.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than McNeese has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). McNeese averages 80.2 points per game, 0.1 more than the 80.1 New Orleans allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is shooting 38.8% and averaging 21.4 points for the Privateers. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 2-8, averaging 74.2 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.