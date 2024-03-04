Weber State visits Montana State after Turner’s 24-point game

Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky) Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (20-10, 11-6 Big Sky) at Montana State Bobcats (13-17, 8-9 Big Sky)

Bozeman, Montana; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State takes on the Weber State Wildcats after Eddie Turner III scored 24 points in Montana State’s 108-104 overtime loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Bobcats have gone 9-7 in home games. Montana State is fifth in the Big Sky scoring 74.3 points while shooting 45.9% from the field.

The Wildcats are 11-6 in conference play. Weber State has a 3-5 record in one-possession games.

Montana State is shooting 45.9% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 45.4% Weber State allows to opponents. Weber State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Montana State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner is averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bobcats. Robert Ford III is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games for Montana State.

Steven Verplancken Jr. is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 12.2 points. Dillon Jones is shooting 48.8% and averaging 23.4 points over the past 10 games for Weber State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 74.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.