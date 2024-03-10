Weber State faces Montana State in Big Sky Tournament

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (20-11, 11-7 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (14-17, 9-9 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (20-11, 11-7 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State squares off against Montana State in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats’ record in Big Sky play is 11-7, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Weber State has a 3-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bobcats are 9-9 in Big Sky play.

Weber State averages 75.2 points per game, 1.2 more points than the 74.0 Montana State gives up. Montana State scores 7.5 more points per game (74.3) than Weber State gives up to opponents (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.