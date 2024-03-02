Watson and Norris help Loyola Chicago top No. 21 Dayton 77-72

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with…

CHICAGO (AP) — Des Watson scored 24 points and Braden Norris made two crucial 3-pointers down the stretch, finishing with 19 points and 11 assists as Loyola Chicago defeated No. 21 Dayton 77-72 on Friday night.

Philip Alston made a 3 to give the Ramblers a 69-65 lead with 3:03 left, but Koby Brea answered with a 3-pointer for Dayton. With 2:09 remaining, Norris drained a 3 to put Loyola Chicago up 72-68. DaRon Holmes II cut it to 72-70 with two free throws, but Norris iced the game with another 3 from the corner with 17 seconds to go.

Alston scored 13 points and Miles Rubin blocked four shots for the Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 Atlantic 10), who have won eight of nine.

Holmes had 20 points and nine rebounds for Dayton (22-6, 12-4), which has dropped two of three. Enoch Cheeks added 16 points.

No. 22 UTAH STATE 72, AIR FORCE 60

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 21 points to lead Utah State to a victory over Air Force.

Mason Falslev added 10 points, six rebounds, and five assists to help the Aggies (24-5, 12-4 Mountain West) win their third straight game.

Ethan Taylor led Air Force with 15 points. Rytis Petraitis chipped in 14 points and Beau Becker added 12 for the Falcons (9-19, 2-14), who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Utah State made six straight baskets and scored on eight consecutive possessions overall to build a 34-19 lead late in the first half. Martinez led the charge with two baskets and a pair of free throws during that decisive stretch.

