Washington visits Wells and No. 18 Washington State

Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Washington Huskies (16-14, 8-11 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (23-7, 14-5 Pac-12)

Pullman, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -6.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Washington State plays Washington after Jaylen Wells scored 27 points in Washington State’s 77-65 win against the UCLA Bruins.

The Cougars have gone 15-1 at home. Washington State is eighth in the Pac-12 with 12.4 assists per game led by Myles Rice averaging 3.8.

The Huskies have gone 8-11 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is 8-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Washington State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Washington has allowed to its opponents (44.2%). Washington averages 13.9 more points per game (81.0) than Washington State gives up (67.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rice is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Wells is averaging 17.5 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 21.3 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Huskies. Moses Wood is averaging 12.1 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 82.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

