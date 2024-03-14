Washington State Cougars play in Pac-12 Tournament against the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (14-17, 9-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (23-8, 14-6 Pac-12) Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Stanford Cardinal (14-17, 9-12 Pac-12) vs. Washington State Cougars (23-8, 14-6 Pac-12)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Washington State and Stanford play in the Pac-12 Tournament.

The Cougars’ record in Pac-12 games is 14-6, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. Washington State is seventh in the Pac-12 scoring 74.9 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Cardinal are 9-12 in Pac-12 play. Stanford ranks third in the Pac-12 shooting 37.1% from 3-point range.

Washington State scores 74.9 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 76.4 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Washington State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Jones is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Jaylen Wells is averaging 16.7 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 11.8 points for the Cardinal. Maxime Raynaud is averaging 18.4 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 74.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

