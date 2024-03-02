Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Wright State after 28-point outing

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Northern Kentucky Norse (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League) at Wright State Raiders (17-13, 12-7 Horizon League)

Fairborn, Ohio; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky visits the Wright State Raiders after Marques Warrick scored 28 points in Northern Kentucky’s 70-60 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Raiders have gone 8-6 in home games. Wright State is fourth in the Horizon League with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Noel averaging 6.1.

The Norse are 12-7 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 73.6 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Wright State makes 53.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Northern Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Northern Kentucky has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points below the 47.0% shooting opponents of Wright State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Calvin is averaging 19.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders. Alex Huibregste is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Wright State.

Warrick averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 19.4 points while shooting 28.4% from beyond the arc. Trey Robinson is averaging 12.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 7-3, averaging 87.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 52.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.