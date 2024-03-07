Warrick and Northern Kentucky win 99-97 in OT against Wright State in Horizon League Tournament

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 35 points and Michael Bradley added four in the overtime as No. 5…

FAIRBORN, Ohio (AP) — Marques Warrick scored 35 points and Michael Bradley added four in the overtime as No. 5 seed Northern Kentucky knocked off Wright State 99-97 on Thursday night in the Horizon League Tournament.

Northern Kentucky plays No. 6 seed Milwaukee in the semifinals on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Warrick also added three steals for the Norse (18-14). Trey Robinson scored 17 points while shooting 6 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free-throw line and added 12 rebounds. Bradley went 7 of 12 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 17 points.

The Raiders (18-14) were led by Tanner Holden, who recorded 24 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals. Wright State also got 20 points and five assists from Alex Huibregste. Trey Calvin had 20 points and two steals.

Northern Kentucky entered halftime down 40-33. Warrick paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Warrick scored 25 second-half points and Randall Pettus II hit the game-tying jump shot with one second left in the second half to send the game to overtime. Trey Robinson made the first of two free throws to make it a two-point game with 4.4 seconds left regulation and intentionally missed the second. Pettus grabbed the offensive rebound and threw in the putback to tie it at 89-all.

