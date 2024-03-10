Ware leads Indiana against Michigan State after 26-point outing

Michigan State Spartans (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT…

Michigan State Spartans (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (17-13, 9-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts Michigan State after Kel’el Ware scored 26 points in Indiana’s 70-58 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Hoosiers are 11-5 in home games. Indiana is seventh in the Big Ten with 15.2 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.8.

The Spartans are 10-9 against Big Ten opponents. Michigan State ranks fourth in the Big Ten shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

Indiana makes 48.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Michigan State has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Michigan State averages 73.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 74.5 Indiana allows to opponents.

The Hoosiers and Spartans face off Sunday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Ware is shooting 66.7% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

