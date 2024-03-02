Ware leads Indiana against Maryland after 27-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten) College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Maryland Terrapins after Kel’el Ware scored 27 points in Indiana’s 74-70 win against the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Terrapins are 11-5 in home games. Maryland has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hoosiers have gone 7-10 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Maryland’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points higher than the 41.1% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 20.9 points and 4.2 assists for the Terrapins. Julian Reese is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Malik Reneau is averaging 16 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hoosiers. Mackenzie Mgbako is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 35.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Hoosiers: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

