Wake Forest plays in ACC Tournament against the Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-19, 8-13 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC) Washington; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-19, 8-13 ACC) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (19-12, 11-9 ACC)

Washington; Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -8.5; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest plays in the ACC Tournament against Notre Dame.

The Demon Deacons are 11-9 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Wake Forest ranks sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 70.5 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Fighting Irish are 8-13 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Wake Forest averages 78.7 points, 11.7 more per game than the 67.0 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wake Forest allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.3 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Markus Burton is shooting 42.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 6-4, averaging 69.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.