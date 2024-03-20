Wake Forest plays Appalachian State in NIT

Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-6, 17-3 Sun Belt) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-13, 12-10 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (27-6, 17-3 Sun Belt) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (20-13, 12-10 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest and Appalachian State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Demon Deacons’ record in ACC play is 12-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Wake Forest scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 17-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is the best team in the Sun Belt giving up only 66.5 points per game while holding opponents to 38.6% shooting.

Wake Forest scores 78.2 points, 11.7 more per game than the 66.5 Appalachian State allows. Appalachian State has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points above the 43.2% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, while averaging 18.1 points. Kevin Miller is shooting 42.7% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tre’Von Spillers is averaging 12.8 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Donovan Gregory is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.