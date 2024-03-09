Wake Forest hosts Hall and Clemson

Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Clemson Tigers (21-9, 11-8 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-12, 10-9 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -3.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson faces Wake Forest after PJ Hall scored 25 points in Clemson’s 90-75 win over the Syracuse Orange.

The Demon Deacons are 15-1 on their home court. Wake Forest is fifth in the ACC with 33.7 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Sallis averaging 7.1.

The Tigers are 11-8 in conference play. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC scoring 33.3 points per game in the paint led by Hall averaging 9.2.

Wake Forest averages 78.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 70.8 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Wake Forest gives up.

The Demon Deacons and Tigers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is averaging 15.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

Hall is shooting 49.4% and averaging 18.8 points for the Tigers. Joseph Girard III is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 75.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

