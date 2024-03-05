Wake Forest faces Georgia Tech after Miller’s 21-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (18-11, 10-8 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -13.5; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets after Kevin Miller scored 21 points in Wake Forest’s 87-76 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Demon Deacons are 15-0 in home games. Wake Forest is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Yellow Jackets are 6-12 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.7 turnovers per game.

Wake Forest scores 78.9 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 75.2 Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 71.2 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.3 Wake Forest gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis is averaging 18.1 points for the Demon Deacons. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

