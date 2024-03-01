Voyles leads Marshall against Georgia State after 22-point game

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-18, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 7-10 Sun Belt) Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Marshall Thundering Herd (12-18, 7-10 Sun Belt) at Georgia State Panthers (13-16, 7-10 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall plays the Georgia State Panthers after Kevon Voyles scored 22 points in Marshall’s 87-73 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 8-5 in home games. Georgia State has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Thundering Herd have gone 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. Marshall has a 7-12 record against opponents over .500.

Georgia State averages 76.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Marshall gives up. Marshall averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Georgia State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jay’Den Turner is averaging 9.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Toneari Lane is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgia State.

Obinna Anochili-Killen is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Voyles is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marshall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 70.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.