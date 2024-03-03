Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley, 2-time ACC player of the year, injured in loss to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a lower extremity injury when…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Two-time Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year Elizabeth Kitley suffered a lower extremity injury when she was forced to leave No. 5 Virginia Tech’s eventual loss to Virginia in the third quarter on Sunday after being fouled while making a layup.

Hokies coach Kenny Brooks had little information to offer after the Hokies’ 80-75 setback, indicating the 6-foot-6 senior center’s injury was not a concussion, but involved a lower extremity.

“I don’t know Kitley’s status and to be honest with you, that’s where my mind is,” Brooks said. “I’m not going to be able to give you guys anything just out of respect for her.”

Kitley’s basket off a turnover by Virginia with 6:05 left in the period pulled Virginia Tech even at 41-all, but she was fouled by Taylor Lauterbach and hit the floor after making the shot. She was slow to get up and headed into the visitors tunnel with medical staff.

Clara Strack made the free throw that was award to complete the three-point play.

Kitley returned to the Hokies’ bench with 30 seconds left in the period to thunderous cheers from the sizable Hokies contingent at John Paul Jones Arena, but never got back into the game.

“The air got sucked out of my sail” when Kitley went down, Brooks said. “Because, you know, she’s everything to us. … She’s more than a player. She’s more than 22 and 11 for us.”

Kitley had 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in 22 minutes when she left the game.

