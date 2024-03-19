Live Radio
Virginia Tech secures 74-58 win over Richmond in NIT

The Associated Press

March 19, 2024, 11:17 PM

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Lynn Kidd had 20 points in Virginia Tech’s 74-58 win over Richmond on Tuesday night in the NIT.

Kidd added eight rebounds for the Hokies (19-14). Sean Pedulla scored 17 points and added seven assists. Michael Collins Jr. shot 5 for 10, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Isaiah Bigelow and Dji Bailey each scored 15 points for the Spiders (23-10). Jordan King also put up six points, six rebounds and four assists.

The teams entered the break with Virginia Tech ahead 33-28, while Kidd led his club in scoring with 10 points. Virginia Tech took the lead for what would be the final time on Mylyjael Poteat’s free throw with 13:28 left in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

