Virginia Tech meets Florida State in ACC Tournament

Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC) Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC)

Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech faces Florida State in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies are 10-10 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Virginia Tech averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Seminoles’ record in ACC play is 10-10. Florida State has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Virginia Tech scores 75.0 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Florida State allows. Florida State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Virginia Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 13.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43.6% over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Seminoles. Cameron Corhen is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.