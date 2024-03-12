Virginia Tech Hokies play in ACC Tournament against the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC) Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida State Seminoles (16-15, 10-10 ACC) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (18-13, 10-10 ACC)

Washington; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech and Florida State square off in the ACC Tournament.

The Hokies’ record in ACC games is 10-10, and their record is 8-3 against non-conference opponents. Virginia Tech has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles’ record in ACC games is 10-10. Florida State is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.5 points per game and is shooting 45.2%.

Virginia Tech’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Virginia Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Hokies. Hunter Cattoor is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jamir Watkins is scoring 15.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Seminoles. Cameron Corhen is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 75.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

