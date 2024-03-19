Virginia Cavaliers and Colorado State Rams square off in the First 4

Colorado State Rams (24-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-10, 14-8 ACC) Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Colorado State Rams (24-10, 12-9 MWC) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (23-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -3; over/under is 120.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia and Colorado State meet in the NCAA Tournament First Four round.

The Cavaliers are 14-8 against ACC opponents and 9-2 in non-conference play. Virginia is 5-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams are 12-9 against MWC teams. Colorado State averages 76.4 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Virginia’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State scores 16.8 more points per game (76.4) than Virginia allows to opponents (59.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reece Beekman is averaging 14.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Stevens is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Rams. Jalen Lake is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 60.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.9 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.