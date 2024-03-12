Villanova Wildcats play in Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons

DePaul Blue Demons (3-28, 0-20 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (17-14, 10-10 Big East) New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT…

DePaul Blue Demons (3-28, 0-20 Big East) vs. Villanova Wildcats (17-14, 10-10 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova squares off against DePaul in the Big East Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 10-10 against Big East teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Villanova ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding averaging 34.7 rebounds. Tyler Burton leads the Wildcats with 6.3 boards.

The Blue Demons are 0-20 in Big East play. DePaul averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 1-8 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Villanova is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 48.9% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Justin Moore is averaging 9.5 points over the past 10 games.

Chico Carter Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Jaden Henley is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 66.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Blue Demons: 0-10, averaging 66.7 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points.

